UIDAI suspends contract with Conneqt, move to impact 800 employees

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is learnt to have abruptly suspended its contract with a BPO company Conneqt, and this is likely to impact over 800 employees who are working on the project.

A spokesperson for Conneqt told BusinessLine: “These are difficult times for companies across sectors, ours included. If our clients are impacted it has an adverse impact on us as well. We are in discussion with the client and we are hopeful that we will have a favourable response from them, for our people.”

UIDAI had entered into a three-year contract with Conneqt to manage the Aadhaar applicants through call and e-mail support. This is the second year of the contract. It is learnt that with the sudden withdrawal of the contract, the 800 employees may not be paid their salaries for April. UIDAI could not be contacted for details of the contract.

UIDAI is learnt to have invoked the force majeure clause during the lockdown period to suspend its contract with Conneqt.

According to the website of the company, Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd (formerly Tata Business Support Services Ltd) is a subsidiary of Quess Corp, the country's leading business services provider. One of the leading industry analysts Nelson Hall had ranked Conneqt amongst the top customer lifecycle management and business process management service providers in India and West Asia.

It is also the second-largest CLM and BPM player in India’s domestic market and has 32,000 employees on its rolls. It has 120 clients in 24 Indian and 12 international languages in over 600 locations across the country.