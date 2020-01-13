Info-tech

UK-based Big Innovation Centre opens office in Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 13, 2020 Published on January 13, 2020

Big Innovation Centre (BIC), headquartered in the United Kingdom, which provides research and consulting services for the corporate, public institutes to address economic challenges and innovation capabilities, has opened its India office in Hyderabad.

Big Innovation Centre has already launched its innovation hubs in Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Abdul Rehman, India Head said “Will offer thought leadership and advisory services on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Virtual Reality and others for more sustainable way of living and inclusivity”

