Umesh Gaur named MD of JDA Soft India CoEs

JDA Software, Inc., which provides Artificial Intelligence-based supply chain management solutions, has appointed Umesh Gaur as Managing Director of JDA’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India at Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The two CoEs have about 2,500 employees.

The Arizona (the US)-based firm named Vinok Sequeira as Senior Vice-President (SVP), Associate Success, for the Asia-Pacific region including the India CoEs.

Gaur began his career at JDA in 2000 as a Director in the consulting function and headed different roles including Vice-President and Group Vice-President of Global Consulting Delivery.