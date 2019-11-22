Info-tech

Umesh Gaur named MD of JDA Soft India CoEs

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 22, 2019 Published on November 22, 2019

JDA Software, Inc., which provides Artificial Intelligence-based supply chain management solutions, has appointed Umesh Gaur as Managing Director of JDA’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India at Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The two CoEs have about 2,500 employees.

The Arizona (the US)-based firm named Vinok Sequeira as Senior Vice-President (SVP), Associate Success, for the Asia-Pacific region including the India CoEs.

Gaur began his career at JDA in 2000 as a Director in the consulting function and headed different roles including Vice-President and Group Vice-President of Global Consulting Delivery.

Published on November 22, 2019
board of directors (appointment and change)
people
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Microsoft granted US license to export software to Huawei