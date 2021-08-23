Unbundling licenses could bring new players but concerns around AGR needs to be resolved, say experts

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Even as Vodafone Idea’s precarious situation threatens to push the telecom market into a duopoly, the latest proposal from the telecom regulator to unbundle services and network layers is expected to bring in new players.
However, experts say that this can happen only if existing issues around telecom licensing, including the controversy around adjusted gross revenue (AGR), are resolved.
RK Upadhyay, former Chairman of BSNL said, “The job of an access service provider and the service delivery portion is driven by two different types of skill, therefore it will be great if different players enter into different portions of the network. We are optimistic that if the recommendations of the TRAI are implemented, consumers will get a true choice of services.”
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed to split the network and services into separate licence categories. This means that one set of players will manage the network infrastructure including acquiring spectrum and tower sites and a different set of players will focus on providing services on top of this network.
Existing operators own both the network part and also offer services. While the regulator has allowed incumbent operators to continue with their existing model, it reckons that unbundling licences will help bring in new players.
Also read: ‘Separate licensing for Access Network Provider’
TV Ramachandran, President, Broadband India Forum, said, “Besides significant cost-efficiencies, the recommendations when implemented, would also act as a catalyst in enhancing investments in the sector. Possibly the first such measure in 26 years to reform the legacy structure of bundled licensing into segregated network layers.”
Industry experts argue that this separate authorisation will find takers only if the issue of AGR is resolved, otherwise this could lead to the double payment of revenue share.
One expert showed this illustration to prove the point. Assume operator A (Virtual Network Operator) is having a business arrangement with operator B (Access Network Provider). Operator A collects ₹100 as revenue by selling services to the end consumer. Hence, A is now liable to pay ₹8 (8 per cent of ₹100) as license fees to DoT. Also, assume that B incurs a cost of ₹80 to generate ₹100 of revenue.
Also read:TCS, IITs back adoption of ‘Made in India’ 5G standard
As per DoT’s definition of “revenue”, B is not allowed to deduct this cost for calculating license fees obligation to the government. Hence, the cost of B (₹80 ) is the revenue of A. Hence, A (which owns the spectrum and network) is liable to pay ₹8.8 as license fees to the government. Therefore, the total license fee paid to the government in this business arrangement is ₹16.8 versus only ₹11 if the services were offered directly by a unified licensee.
One of the stakeholders had suggested to TRAI that payment made by one telecom operator to another telecom operator for active infrastructure sharing be allowed as a pass-through for calculation of AGR. But the regulator declined to accept this suggestion.
BK Syngal, former Chairman and Managing Director of VSNL said “Dangers of the AGR regime are there, now that the TRAI has made these recommendations, they should also look at the AGR regime rationally so that such fears are assuaged.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...