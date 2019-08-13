Uniphore raises $ 51 mn in Series C funding

Uniphore, a global conversational Artificial Intelligence company incubated in 2008 at IIT Madras, has raised $51 million in Series C funding led by March Capital Partners, with participation from Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures), Sistema Asia, CXO Fund, ITP, Iron Pillar, Patni Family, plus other investors.

The new round of funding is Uniphore’s largest to date and marks one of the most substantial funding rounds in the conversational AI sector.

Uniphore will use the funds to accelerate its go-to-market in North America, invest in research and development for the next wave of innovation on its platform and grow its talented employee base globally, says a company press release.

Uniphore has many of the world’s largest enterprise customers, millions of end-users, and employees located in the US, India and Singapore.