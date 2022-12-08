Uniqus Consultech Inc, a tech-enabled global platform, which offers ESG and Accounting & Reporting Consulting, is eyeing $100 million in revenues in next five years, Co-founder and CEO Jhamil Khatri has said.

This Delaware, US-incorporated global consulting firm, which is focused on the US, Middle, East and India, announced the launch of its operations simultaneously in these three key markets on Thursday by raising $12.5 million in Series A funding for a minority stake sale. Nexus Venture Partners, a venture capital fund, led the funding round.

“We don’t see ourselves as a small boutique company. We see ourselves as a very scalable business going forward and our ultimate ambition is to make this a $500 million revenue company in a decade and list the company in the US market”, Khatri told businessline.

Related Stories GoPllay launches its app, raises pre-seed funding from prominent investors The fresh funds raised to be used for team building, developing technology for the app, and user acquisition READ NOW

Uniqus Consultech Inc is co-founded by Jamil Khatri, former Global Head of Accounting Advisory Services and Member of the India Leadership Team of KPMG, and Sandip Khetan, former Head of Financial Accounting Advisory Services of EY India.

This global consulting firm, which will focus on ESG and climate change and accounting advisory, has now acquired SustainPlus – a firm that has been providing ESG consulting to companies in India, Europe, the Middle East, and US since 2017. Anu Chaudhary, Founder and CEO, SustainPlus, now joins the Uniqus leadership team as the Global Head of ESG.

SustainPlus will be subsidiary of Uniqus Consultech in India.

Khatri, who had been part of KPMG system for 27 years before he decided to move on and launch Uniqus, said that he sees a consulting market opportunity of $15 billion in the three key markets of the US, Europe and India. “Out of this $12-13 billion will be the US. Both India and Middle East offer very significant opportunity”, he added.

Related Stories Blume Ventures closes $250-million fourth fund The firm will invest in 30-35 companies across different technology verticals READ NOW

Khatri said, “Sustainability and trust are two of the most vital business imperatives today. Uniqus will enable enterprises to create and scale best-in-class ESG and finance functions as the two key pillars of governance and stakeholder value; and our model addresses these needs by integrating consulting,technology, and on-ground implementation.”

Nexus Venture Partners’ Anup Gupta said, “There is a large market need to enable enterprises in their journey of adopting leading ESG and financial accounting & reporting practices. Uniqus is addressing this opportunity by using technology to leveragetop-notch global talent. We are excited to partner with Jamil, Sandip, Anu, and Team Uniqus.”