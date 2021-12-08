Unistring Tech Solutions bags order worth ₹61 cr from Indian defence PSU

BSE-listed Zen Technologies’ subsidiary Unistring Tech Solutions has bagged an order worth ₹61 crore from an Indian defence PSU, according to a stock exchange filing.

Zen Technologies' shares were trading up 2.62 per cent on Wednesday morning at ₹213 a piece.

The company is engaged in indigenous design, development and manufacture of sensors and simulators technology based-defence training systems

Shravani Srinivas, MD, UTS said, "This is a small start and we expect larger orders to come in the future.”