Info-tech

Unistring Tech Solutions bags order worth ₹61 cr from Indian defence PSU

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 08, 2021

Firm is subsidiary of BSE-listed Zen Technologies

BSE-listed Zen Technologies’ subsidiary Unistring Tech Solutions has bagged an order worth ₹61 crore from an Indian defence PSU, according to a stock exchange filing.

Zen Technologies' shares were trading up 2.62 per cent on Wednesday morning at ₹213 a piece.

The company is engaged in indigenous design, development and manufacture of sensors and simulators technology based-defence training systems

Shravani Srinivas, MD, UTS said, "This is a small start and we expect larger orders to come in the future.”

Published on December 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

public sector undertaking
defence contract
software
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like