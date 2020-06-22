US-based product engineering firm Ignitho Technologies offers enterprises its platform for digital business solutions

Ignitho Technologies, a US-headquartered product engineering company, is offering enterprises its proprietary product engineering platform I.O.I.O (Ideate-Orchestrate-Integrate-Operate) for a play in the market for digital business solutions.

This platform is built on the frugal innovation methodology co-developed with Jaideep Prabhu, Professor at the University of Cambridge. Further, Ignitho’s parent company Nuivio Ventures Inc is extending them the option to monetise the jointly built products into standalone companies with a revenue-generation plan.

“Frugal innovation from India continues to make an impact in the West and Ignitho has been an early mover in integrating such technology innovations and methodologies into solutions for our customers,” says Joseph Olassa, Co-founder and CEO.

“This has helped us evolve from a start-up idea to a fast-growing scale-up, with a credible track record of long-term clients. Having proved the model, we have now lined up plans to enter the IT services industry with the I.O.I.O platform,” he added.

Having started India operations in Kochi, the company proposes to expand to Chennai and Bengaluru. It is looking to quickly expand teams in these locations for the next phase of growth. The unique model of entrepreneurship provides like-minded professionals a platform to fuel their dreams, Olassa said.

Scott Nugent, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Office, said that one may start the journey by building niche digital products for enterprises under Ignitho and then be a part of product start-ups under Nuivio Ventures. “As we get ready to expand our team of frugal innovators, we continue to be on the lookout for even more similar like-minded professionals to join our team and fuel their entrepreneurial dreams.”

Established by a team of senior IT industry professionals with a proven track record in the West, Ignitho has partnered with London Gatwick Airport, National Spine & Pain Centers and the Sainsburys Group. Nuivio Ventures has had its own successes in having created standalone product companies such as iS3Talk developed in collaboration with the Southend-on-Sea Borough Council in the UK.