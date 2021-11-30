US benefits greatly from Indian talent: Elon Musk on Parag Agrawal becoming new Twitter CEO

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Parag Agrawal was named the new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter on Monday.
Twitter's Co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as the CEO of the microblogging site.
With this announcement, Agrawal now joined the growing list of Indians leading global tech companies, including Google's Sunder Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadela, IBM's Aravind Krishna, Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and Palo Alto Network's Nikesh Arora.
Soon after the announcement, Twitter was abuzz with discussions on how the CEOs of some of the biggest tech companies are Indian-born.
"USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!" Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk weighed in.
Musk's tweet was in reply to a tweet from Patrick Collison co founder and CEO of Stripe that read, "Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, @paraga!)."
Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra, quoting Collison's tweet said, "This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it."
"Wishing you the very best ahead @jack, and congrats @paraga and @btaylor - excited for Twitter's future!" Pichai wrote on Twitter.
Agrawal was the Chief Technology Officer at Twitter before being promoted to CEO.
Agrawal was born in India and studied at one of the Atomic Energy Central Schools. After school, he went to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology at Bombay.
He did his doctorate in computer science from Stanford University between 2005 and 2012.
