US company MathWorks expands presence in Hyderabad

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
MathWorks, a US-based developer of mathematical computing software, has expanded its presence in Hyderabad. The firm has moved its operations to a facility that is three times bigger than its earlier office here.
The 1.18 lakh sq ft office at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City can seat 750 people. The firm, which started operations in 2017 with 168 employees, has announced 70 new job openings in product development, quality engineering and application engineering positions.
With the Hyderabad expansion, MathWorks now has 3.15 lakh sq ft of office space in India, employing more than 700 people in its offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Pune, a company statement said on Tuesday. The company has 4,500 employees in 16 countries.
MathWorks has built a user network of 40 lakh engineers, scientists, researchers and students in over one lakh business, government and university sites in different countries.
“We provide engineers and scientists with the tools they need to drive innovation in various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, medical devices and finance,” Rama Rao Sreeramaneni, Senior Director (MathWorks, Hyderabad), said.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Ambuja Cements at current levels. Following a rally ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...