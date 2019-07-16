US company MathWorks expands presence in Hyderabad

MathWorks, a US-based developer of mathematical computing software, has expanded its presence in Hyderabad. The firm has moved its operations to a facility that is three times bigger than its earlier office here.

The 1.18 lakh sq ft office at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City can seat 750 people. The firm, which started operations in 2017 with 168 employees, has announced 70 new job openings in product development, quality engineering and application engineering positions.

With the Hyderabad expansion, MathWorks now has 3.15 lakh sq ft of office space in India, employing more than 700 people in its offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Pune, a company statement said on Tuesday. The company has 4,500 employees in 16 countries.

MathWorks has built a user network of 40 lakh engineers, scientists, researchers and students in over one lakh business, government and university sites in different countries.

“We provide engineers and scientists with the tools they need to drive innovation in various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, medical devices and finance,” Rama Rao Sreeramaneni, Senior Director (MathWorks, Hyderabad), said.