US firm PDI opens second centre in India

PDI (Professional Datasolutions) Inc, a US-based global provider of ERP (enterprise resource planning), fuel pricing and supply chain logistics solutions to the retail and petroleum wholesale industries, has opened its Hyderabad office, its second location in India after Chennai.

The firm has hired 40 people for its Hyderabad operations. All of them are currently working remotely.

“PDI continues to support a remote work policy for its employees worldwide. All Hyderabad employees were hired and onboarded remotely,” a company executive said in a statement on Friday.

With the addition of the Hyderabad office, PDI now has about 200 employees in the country.

“We’re saying to technology professionals, if you’re looking for a great environment to grow professionally, come join us,” Ravi Sankar Mocharla, Vice-President (Engineering) and site leader, PDI, has said in a statement.

The new office can house about 70 employees.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT), Govt of Telangana, inaugurated the facility through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan said the company had plans to grow the Hyderabad team to 100 people in a year.