UST acquires Silicon Valley-based Accrete Hitech Solutions

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has acquired Accrete Hitech Solutions, a consulting and outsourcing company that provides information technology and engineering services focusing on hi-tech, semiconductor, and networking.

Accrete Hitech Solutions was founded in the heart of Silicon Valley with headquarters at Santa Clara, and has offices in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Bengaluru and in Singapore, a UST spokesman said here.

To add scale and depth

This acquisition will add scale and depth to UST’s digital product engineering portfolio, he added. UST has continued to grow inorganically through acquisitions and strategic investments. Its innovation ecosystem and customer-centric philosophy have ensured growth at a ‘higher-than-industry’ average.

Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Information Officer, UST, said that the company is focussed on expanding and improving digital product engineering capabilities. “The acquisition of Accrete Hitech Solutions will help us achieve that goal.”

The two companies will combine their strengths and resources to offer a broad range of IT and product engineering solutions and services including mechanical engineering services, electronic services, and supply chain management and operations.

Gilroy Matthew, VP, and Head of Semiconductor, UST, said that the team of engineers and technologists from Accrete Hitech Solutions come with a broad range of technology and engineering skills that will complement existing global capabilities at UST.

Sanjay Minocha, CEO and Managing Director, Accrete Hitech Solutions, said the company’s focus has been to help businesses derive value through digital transformation. “Under the UST umbrella, we hope to make an even bigger impact in areas like networking and semiconductor services and solutions.”