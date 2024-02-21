Digital transformation solutions company UST has acquired Leonardo, a business process improvement, automation, and integration services provider in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. This will help Leonardo expand its reach and enhance its service offerings by combining its process expertise with UST’s technology leadership, digital transformation capabilities, and global credentials.

UST has served clients across industries in this market for eight years, providing solutions focused on customer experience and operating model design, product engineering and organisational efficiencies through process transformation, Gen AI and data services, SaaS, cloud, intelligent automation, and cyber security solutions. Leonardo strengthens the organisational efficiency offering by bringing on board its expertise, client references, and local partnerships, a UST spokesperson said.

Kumaran CR, Managing Director-Australia, UST

Leonardo team to join

Headquartered in Melbourne, Leonardo’s 70+ team has a presence across key Australian cities and joins UST to strengthen the combined capability of delivering comprehensive digital solutions at scale throughout the ANZ region. A trusted partner of Red Hat, Software AG, Automation Anywhere, Workato, and UiPath, Leonardo has made a mark by driving comprehensive intelligent process improvements using cutting-edge technology. It traces its origins to a humble Brisbane home in 1999 and has since extended its presence across Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth.

Stephen Chetcuti, Chief Executive Officer, Leonardo, said joining UST is a significant milestone. “Our partnership opens up a realm of new possibilities. It signifies our commitment to growing alongside our customers, providing them unparalleled digital solutions, and harnessing the power of AI to unlock new levels of productivity and insight into their business.”

Reliable client partner

Kumaran CR, Managing Director of Australia, UST, Leonardo has been a reliable partner to clients in the ANZ community, especially in the process transformation area. “For UST, improving organisational efficiencies and uplifting productivity for clients is a key pillar within our transformation agenda. Leonardo will strengthen our global intelligent automation consulting capabilities and help grow the UST SmartOps platform business in the ANZ region. The acquisition is an important step in our efforts to continue growth in the Australian market.”