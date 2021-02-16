UST certified 'Top Employer' for third time in a row

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has been certified as a ‘Top Employer’ in the US, the UK, Malaysia, India, Mexico, Spain, Singapore, and the Philippines for 2021 by the Top Employers Institute (TEI), the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices in the workplace, for the third time in a row.
TEI assesses HR best practices worldwide and recognises leading employers for providing best working conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development. It has certified and recognised more than 1,600 top employers in 120 countries across five continents in the last 30 years.
Since first embarking on the annual certification programme in 2018, UST has continued to improve year-on-year across all measured criteria, a spokesman said here. This spans employee offerings around talent strategy, leadership development, workforce planning, career and succession management, on-boarding, compensation and benefits, learning and development, culture, and performance management.
Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said that talent and people practices have been critical drivers for organisational growth. The goal has always been to orchestrate a talent ecosystem that is responsive, accommodative and agile, he added.
“With the onset of the pandemic last year and most of our global workforce operating remotely, their productivity, engagement, well-being, and trust were integral to ensuring customer deliverables with minimal distraction. It was a business imperative to assess, revalidate, and transform our people processes.”
Participating in the Top Employers Institute Certification programme has always been a fantastic learning opportunity. “I am delighted that UST is recognised as a ‘Top Employer’ for the third time in a row, and I thank the Top Employers Institute and all our associates for this remarkable recognition,” he added.
UST has already been recognised by ‘Great Place to Work’, the world's foremost authority on workplace culture, in India, the UK, and the US. The company was also honoured with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award for being one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.
Kavita Kurup, Global Head-Talent and Organisational Transformation, UST, said that with a human-centered approach and the power of technology, UST champions curiosity and lifelong learning. The Top Employers certification emphasises its dedication to its people who continue to break new ground and show that with every new challenge, there is an opportunity to excel and create boundless impact and transform lives.
