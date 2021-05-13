UST expands partnership with Blue Yonder

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has expanded its partnership with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain and omnichannel commerce fulfillment, to offer services for the latter’s retail planning and execution solutions to retail customers.

UST has also enhanced its professional services capabilities by acquiring resources from Blue Yonder, enabling it to offer current and future retail customers better prospects, a company spokesman said. It is an accredited Blue Yonder partner for implementation of existing and future retail planning solutions.

UST is a worldwide global technology provider for the retail industry and counts 12 of the top 25 retailers as long-term clients, the spokesman added.

Add-on capabilities

While Blue Yonder will continue to develop its solutions, UST will leverage the partnership to introduce add-on capabilities to meet customer needs. UST will offer Blue Yonder customers capabilities from its existing practices including innovation labs, test automation factories, big data, AI practices and cloud technologies.