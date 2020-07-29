UST Global invests in US-based software testing company

Digital transformation solutions company UST Global has announced a strategic investment in the US-based Smart Software Testing Solutions (SSTS) Inc, a software testing and product company that seeks to create intelligent testing platforms for new age systems.

A UST Global spokesperson said here the SSTS helps Fortune 1000 enterprises adopt continuous digital validation through its SaaS platforms pCloudy and OpKey. As part of the investment, Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Corporate Officer of UST Global, will join the SSTS board.

AI, predictive analytics power

pCloudy is a continuous digital testing platform powered by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. Users can perform manual and automation testing from anywhere, anytime on more than 5,000 device-browser combinations. It provides hosts of other services ranging from an autonomous testing bot to in-field user experience testing.

OpKey is a comprehensive cloud testing platform providing automation testing of web, mobile, Salesforce, Oracle EBS, and many more applications on a single cloud platform. It can execute cross-browser tests for over 500 OS-and-browser combinations. OpKey supports test automation across multiple technologies with its core automation engine.

Increasing adoption of mobile technologies, DevOps, and digital transformation are just some of the key factors driving the automation testing market, which is expected to reach approximately $19.27 billion by 2023, the spokesperson for UST Global said.

Better product lifecycle

OpKey and pCloudy are signature cloud-based technology products of SSTS and focus on streamlining and improving the software development lifecycle by employing manual and automated testing. OpKey focusses on traditional PC-based software while pCloudy targets the accelerated mobile application software space.

Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Information Officer, UST Global, said that continuous digital validation across mobile, cloud and web applications has become a necessity for enterprises undertaking digital transformation initiatives.

“This is creating a tidal wave of new opportunity as evidenced by SSTS’ impressive growth and strong customer base. By combining OpKey and pCloudy with our quality engineering practice and our own frameworks NoSkript and SkriptMate, we hope to accelerate digital transformation for our customers.”

Disrupting digital validation

Pankaj Goel, CEO, SSTS, said that his company has had a successful partnership with UST Global since 2018. “Investment from a technology bellwether during these testing times is a testament to the product capability and huge market potential,” he added.

pCloudy and OpKey already help 250+ enterprise customers adopt continue web and mobile testing and continuous ERP testing with zero overhead and accelerated go-to-market. “The investment by and partnership with UST Global will help bring more innovative features and disrupt the digital validation space,” said Goel.