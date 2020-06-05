UST Global named on Everest Group’s IT service providers’ list

UST Global achieves tangible business outcomes for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients across industries through exceptional collaboration and robust innovation over the last 20 years, the company spokesman said. Its differentiated solutions, flexible business models, and expansive ecosystem make UST Global a partner of choice for businesses around the globe, he added.

Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global, said the company continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for digital transformation and IT services. “This recognition is due to our teams that consistently deliver outstanding results and demonstrate a commitment beyond the contract to all our esteemed clients.”

“We are thrilled to be identified by the Everest Group as a Top 20 IT Service Provider,” said Gautam Khanna, Vice President-Business Development & Advisory Relations, UST Global. “As a new entrant, we are delighted to be positioned as a global leader in such a highly regarded industry index. It is a true testament to our growth, and our commitment to offer innovative customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive business value for our clients.”

The PEAK Matrix is a framework for identifying relative market success and capabilities of service providers. This is the first time UST Global has been named to the list, the only new entrant in this year’s ranking, reiterating its position as a fast-growing company providing advanced computing and digital innovation solutions to enterprises globally, a company spokesman said.

Digital transformation company, UST Global, has been named on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Top 20 IT Service Providers of the Year 2020. Now in their fifth year, it recognises a consistent display of leadership in the PEAK Matrix reports issued by Everest Group, a consulting and research firm.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!