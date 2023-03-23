Digital transformation solutions company UST has been re-certified as a Great Place to Work in the UK. The company has also been recognised as a ‘Top Employer’ in 10 countries, including the UK. It will be ranked seventh among the 84 companies certified by the Top Employer Institute (TEI) in the UK this year.

Retains top talent

The company has been granted Great Place to Work certification in Spain, the US, Mexico, India, and Malaysia too. This establishes it as a trusted global organisation with a culture that attracts and retains top talent, a company spokesperson said here. UST has also been awarded UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing 2023. Its first UK office opened in London in 2006, and the next in Leeds in 2018. It deploys digital transformation solutions to some of the UK’s leading companies.

Comprehensive survey

Great Place to Work (GPTW) is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies from over 60 countries apply for certification through its Trust Index survey. GPTW in turn administers a comprehensive employee survey that accounts for three-quarters of an organisation’s final score.

Meanwhile, TEI’s survey covers six HR domains covering 20 distinct topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, and diversity and inclusion. Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer and UK Managing Director, UST, said the TEI recognition is a testament to the company’s people-focused approach.

Kavita Kurup, Global Head for Human Resources, said UST understands the value of people. “I am proud the GPTW certification is determined by reports from actual employees on their company culture. We will continue to foster an inclusive and innovative environment that supports employees to grow and advance their careers,” she added.

