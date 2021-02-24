UST wraps up acquisition of abhra

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has announced that it has completed the acquisition of abhra Inc’s business of providing consulting, implementation, extension and integration services and ongoing support to users of ServiceNow software.
UST had formed a strategic partnership with abhra in 2016 to incubate and mature the ServiceNow practice. Over the last four years, it has delivered the ServiceNow solutions to more than 20 UST customers across the globe and grown the practice footprint globally. Over the years, it has become a preferred partner of ServiceNow.
abhrais an IT automation solutions company focused on developing and implementing Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms that help customers realise total value from their cloud investments. Kailash Attal, CEO and Managing Partner of abhra, Inc, has joined UST and will be leading its SaaS Practices Incubation and Maturity initiatives, including the ServiceNow software, and Workday and Coupa platforms service offerings.
“I look forward to working with UST and our clients and helping them leverage SaaS solutions for maximum value across their organisations,” said Attal. “Powered by technology, we are excited about how we can help provide them with the tools, innovation, and courage to break new ground.”
UST abhra will provide a holistic roadmap as well as an integrated environment for IT where commercially available SaaS, UST’s proprietary automation platforms and customer’s home-grown platforms can seamlessly be integrated and operated, a company spokesman said. This will help customers quickly adopt the platform’s matured capabilities, increasing user adoption and maximising the value from SaaS investments.
The acquisitions and innovations ecosystem built by UST is paired with the scale and depth of its outcome-driven and customer-centric philosophy, says Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer. “The strategic, co-creative partnerships and acquisitions are an inherent part of UST’s growth story as our partners continue to work with us to create world-class solutions that bring their vision to life."
With the acquisition of ServiceNow practice, UST will extend capabilities that empower organisations to streamline operations and improve collaboration with clear visibility, Kanchi added.
