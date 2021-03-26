Vajro, mobile app development platform, taps into growth in e-comm

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The Covid-19 pandemic has not just changed the consumer shopping behaviour forever but also brought about a dramatic shift in mindset of small businesses. With online sales booming, small retailers are jumping onto the e-commerce bandwagon.
Chennai-based SaaS start-up Vajro hopes to tap this opportunity.
Vajro is a cloud-based no-code Mobile App Development Platform (MADP) aligned with Shopify, which allows merchants to get their own e-commerce apps in iOS and Android platforms.
Baskar Agneeswaran, CEO of Vajro told BusinessLine, “At Vajro, we are promising that an app version can be made ready-to-use and submitted to Google and iOS within an hour of installing Vajro.”
Currently, MADP has 1,500 active paid clients, out of which 70 per cent are from the US.
“Right now, we are aligned to Shopify but there are bigger platforms like WooCommerce and Magento. Our plan is to deepen our presence in Shopify, a Canada-based platform with 1.7 million sellers, and move to these bigger platforms,” Agneeswaran said.
Vajro offers its services under four monthly plans — Base plan ($99), Growth Plan ($199), Power Premium ($399), Enterprise plan (starts at $1,000).
“We have grown so much during the pandemic which has taken the pressure of funding away for now, but we are looking to raise growth capital to focus more on the product and to scale our presence beyond Shopify,” Agneeswaran added.
