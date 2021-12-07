VC firm Antler to back web3 and blockchain projects

Early-stage venture capital firm Antler has announced that it will dedicate up to a third of capital investment planned in India towards backing web3 and blockchain projects.

Antler plans to deploy $100 million to $150 million in 100+ Indian start-ups over the next three years.

Globally, Antler has built an existing portfolio of 14 web3 and blockchain ventures, including Hodlnaut, Art Wall Street, Alpha Impact and Xanpool.

New financial system

Nitin Sharma, Partner and Global Blockchain Lead at Antler, says, “I have been fortunate to work with some of the pioneers and “OGs” who have built the space in India, and deeply believe that in Web3 and DeFi, there is a new Internet and a new financial system being built — with DAOs, digital assets and NFTs as the building blocks. One where users and communities will be in far bigger control of value creation, identity and data sovereignty. I have also enjoyed engaging with the policy discussions globally, and know that sensible regulation will allow India and Indians to shape the future of the next big global platforms.”