VC firm Elevation Capital promotes Mukul Arora as Co-Managing Partner

Elevation Capital has promoted Mukul Arora to co-Managing Partner alongside Ravi Adusumalli.

Arora has been with the firm for the last 11 years and has led or co-led Elevation’s investments in FirstCry, Meesho, Spinny, Swiggy, Unacademy and Xpressbees resulting in him being a highly sought after investor.

An alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Mukul joined Elevation in 2010 and has earlier worked with McKinsey. Commenting on the announcement, Ravi Adusumalli said, “Mukul has been a core part of Elevation from the day we started our India-dedicated funds and has been instrumental in some of the most successful investments for Elevation.He enjoys strong support across all the founders in the portfolio and has been a role model for the emerging investors at Elevation. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mukul’s integrity, intelligence, work ethic, and commitment to making Elevation successful. I am thrilled to have him join me as Co-Managing Partner.”

Further, Arora said “I was very fortunate to join Elevation at a time when the foundation for India’s tech ecosystem was being built. Now, we’re at a point where over the next 10 years, technology companies will lead India’s growth. This is a very exciting time and I am glad to have the opportunity to work alongside Ravi and an outstanding team, and lead Elevation into playing an indispensable role in India’s technology growth story. Our number one goal is to be the most loved fund amongst founders. We will continue to partner with founders from day 1, work in the trenches with them and help build phenomenal companies.”

Elevation Capital is an early stage venture capital firm in India, which has been investing in the country since 2002. The firm is currently investing out of its seventh pool of capital. The firm has invested in over 150 companies across Consumer Internet, SaaS, Fintech, D2C, Edtech, Healthtech and Web3/Crypto, and has offices in Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Salt Lake City.Elevation Capital has been early investors in companies like Paytm, Swiggy, Urban Company, Meesho, Unacademy, ShareChat, NoBroker, and Spinny.