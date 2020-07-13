VC fund HealthQuad raises ₹514 crore from investors for second fund

How Sony is using Covid-19 to shift the focus of photographic solutions
Healthcare venture capital fund HealthQuad has announced the first close of its second fund with a commitment of ₹514 crore, helping it achieve 93 per cent of the target fund size of ₹550 crore.
Considering the success, the fund will exercise its green-shoe option, it said in a statement.
“We believe that the recent Covid-19 pandemic has given an impetus to the digital transformation of healthcare. HealthQuad is committed towards creating an ecosystem of such category defining companies that improve accessibility and affordability and elevate the overall healthcare standards in India,” Charles-Antoine Janssen, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of HealthQuad, said.
The fund has been supported by leading global investors including Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH), Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), Indian DFI SIDBI, Swedfund and pharma giant Merck & Co Inc.
Through the second fund, HealthQuad will invest in disruptive, technology-based and innovation-driven businesses which transform healthcare in India, generate value and also create deep social impact, it added.
