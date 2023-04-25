Vi has rolled out Voice Over WiFi (VoWiFi) calling service for pre-paid and post-paid customers in Kerala. The service is now available for Vi customers across the State, including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

Vi VoWiFi calling service provides seamless and extended indoor coverage on all broadband networks. Users can get superior call quality with no call drops at home or office while connected to WiFi.

Vi pre-paid and post-paid customers in Kerala circle can now undertake VoWifi calling at no extra charge.