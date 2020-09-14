Vi launches GIGAnet network

Following the consolidation of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular under a single brand, the companies have launched GIGAnet, unifying both the firms 4G networks.

The merged entity, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) now has a world-class network with largest spectrum portfolio of 1846 MHz, data capacity that is more than 2.3 times from the time of the merger and the network supports 5G, the company said in a statement.

GIGAnet is the result of the largest network integration and spectrum re-farming exercise in the world, it added.

GIGAnet uses the largest Artificial Intelligence-powered ma-MIMOs sites and universal cloud to accommodate the enormous amount of data traffic since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The role of telecom networks is no longer restricted to calling or internet surfing, rather it has become the ‘oxygen’ to survive and thrive. GIGAnet is Vi’s effort to move beyond connectivity to be the platform for a digital society. It offers faster downloads and uploads, low latency and real-time connectivity,” VIL Chief Technology Officer Vishant Vora said.

VIL’s 4G population coverage now reaches nearly 1 billion Indians and the company continues to invest in 4G to increase coverage and capacity.

