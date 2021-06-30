Vi pares Q4 consolidated net loss to ₹7,023 crore

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Debt-laden Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) has pared consolidated net loss to ₹7,022.8 crore for the fourth-quarter ended March 31, 2021, from ₹11,643.5 crore recorded during the same period a year ago.
The telecom operator had recorded a net loss of ₹4,532.1 crore in the sequential third quarter ended December. During the quarter under review, Vi’s total income dipped to ₹9,647.8 crore from ₹ 11,920.4 crore recorded during the comparable year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Vodafone Idea Ltd Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ravinder Takkar said: “FY21 has been a transformational year for Vodafone Idea with several important milestones achieved including launch of our unified brand Vi. In the year of the pandemic, when people and businesses were hugely dependent on telecom connectivity, we delivered superior network experience and improvement in several operating metrics supported by Vi GIGAnet, which remains the fastest 4G network in India.”
“We enter FY22 with renewed focus on executing our strategy to keep our customers ahead, and our cost optimisation plan remains on track to deliver the targeted savings,” he added.
It also said there exists uncertainty relating to the group’s ability to continue as a going concern, which is dependent on its ability to raise additional funds, negotiations with lenders on continued support, refinancing of debts and monetisation of certain assets among others.
“We are in active discussion with potential investors for fund raising, to achieve our strategic intent,” Takkar added.
The group has incurred losses of ₹44,233.1 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021, and the networth is negative ₹38,228 crore. As of March 31, 2021, the total debt of the group stood at ₹1,86,705.5 crore.
The group has also written to DoT for deferment of the spectrum payment instalment of ₹8,211.7 crore payable as of April 9, 2022, it added.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...