Villgro, an incubator for social enterprises, and CISCO, through its India Cash Grant Program, have selected seven women-led start-ups in the climate action segment for their six-month targeted acceleration programme called TVARAN .

The initiative aims to expand the market presence of women-led start-ups innovating in renewable energy, water and waste management, and climate-smart agriculture. The acceleration programme is designed to finance and implement go-to-market strategies for women entrepreneurs.

Villgro and CISCO will extend the start-ups financial support of Rs 1.4 crore (up to Rs 20 lakh each -- grant support of Rs 18 lakh and technical support of Rs 2 lakh per start-up).

The start-ups will also be provided support in capacity building, business planning, mentorship, and peer learning, all focussed on the implementation of go-to-market strategies.

“This programme has given us the opportunity to get to know 100 women-led climate change programmes, and we are excited about the seven that have been selected. We will work with the entrepreneurs to seize new market opportunities, expand across geographies, and solve value chain problems,” said Jenaan Lilani Bhargava, COO, Villgro.

According to the company, while women-led green-tech start-ups are creating significant impact, they continue to face many obstacles, including access to capital and markets. The initiative aims to overcome this problem through a focussed market entry and expansion programme.

“While we received a number of outstanding entries, the selected start-ups all share a common quality: they are characterised by a unique blend of technology, innovation, sustainability, and social purpose, and strive to create a positive impact in the eco-system,” said Harish Krishnan, Managing Director & Chief Policy Officer, Cisco India & SAARC.