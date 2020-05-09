Virtual museum touring will be possible with Google 3D objects

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Tech giant Google is set to add more 3D objects viewable right from the search results page on mobile, including Neil Armstrong’s spacesuit and anatomy models that can help picture the human body, Engadget reported.
This comes after Google launched an augmented reality feature within Search that helps put virtual animals in the real world, last year.
For this, Google has collaborated with 3D software platform Biodigital that will help to visualize life-size interactive representations of 11 human body systems.
This will show in 3D format how human heart functions and how bones are connected to each other, unlike flat textbook illustrations. Users have to search for the body system they want to see functioning - scroll down to look for its 3D model card and choose “View in 3D.”
Google has joined forces with Visible Body to create 3D models of animal, plant, and bacteria cells, as well. Users can magnify the image to look at the cells’ organelles.
The tech giant is rolling out the feature to give users a feel of the virtual museum. Users can look for the oldest known cave paintings and get a closer virtual look at them.
Google is also launching the ability to record AR videos for Android devices that will be shareable, the Engadget report added.
