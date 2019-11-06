Vivo India expands mobile production facility to 33.4 mn units per year

This organisation gets resident bodies to recycle plastic waste
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Smartphone maker Vivo India on Wednesday announced expansion of mobile manufacturing facility to 33.4 million units per annum and increased headcount to close to 10,000 people.
The company is also planning to start the next phase of mobile manufacturing expansion from mid-2020 under which it plans to increase headcount by another 5,000 persons but incremental production capacity will depend on market demand prevailing at that time, Vivo India Director for Brand Strategy Nipun Marya told reporters here.
“We had 25 million units per annum capacity earlier which was running at full capacity. Recent industry number shows that overall market share of Vivo has gone up by 5 per cent. There was immediate need to expand manufacturing facility. This is the first step of expansion where we have added 8.4 million incremental capacity,” Marya said.
According to the latest Counterpoint Q3, 2019 report, Vivo reached its highest-ever market share of 17 per cent in the Indian smartphone market driven by performance of its mid-segment series (Vivo S1 and Y17) and increased focus towards the online segment with its recently launched devices U10, Z1X and Z1Pro.
“The facility we have here is only for Vivo smartphones. The expansion is part of our commitment to invest ₹7,500 crore as part of Make In India,” Marya said.
He said the company earlier employed over 7,500 persons in its manufacturing facility and has added additional 2,000 persons under the phase-I expansion.
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...