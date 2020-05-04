Vivo launches “VIVO Smart Retail” to facilitate offline retailers

Smartphone brand Vivo on Sunday launched its “VIVO Smart Retail” (VSR) model to enable its offline retailers to begin smartphone sales once business resumes.

Vivo’s VSR model is a ‘click to mortar model,’ built by the company with the support of over 20,000 retailers and 30,000 in-store promoters, the company said.

“Vivo has adopted this new model to enable business continuity for its pan India retail network that will help consumers connect with retailers from the comfort of their homes,” Vivo said.

Through this model, Vivo has enabled a lead generation system that enables its offline partners to connect with consumers. Consumers can send their smartphone-related queries through SMS on 955771110. They can also place orders or inquire about Vivo’s smartphones through its e-store or Vivo India’s Facebook page.

Vivo will then enable its offline partners to connect to genuine leads while adhering to all statutory requirements and regulations of the Government.

The SMS based connectivity is available for consumers, while the other two platforms will be available before May 12, the company said.

Speaking at the launch of this innovative sales platform, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, To ensure business continuity of our offline partners, we have decided to create this unique lead generation platform. We hope to connect our customers and our channel partners effectively using this one of its kind system.”

"It is great to see Vivo India safeguarding the interests of its offline retail partners during this time of crisis. We are positive that this solution will help retailers in regaining business footprint and ensure they are able to address consumer queries in an efficient and streamlined manner. vivo’s Smart Retail Program shall allow customers to experience Vivo products at the convenience of their homes,” said AIMRA National President Mr Arvinder Khurana.

Vivo will initiate the pilot of the model in a phase-wise manner with the objective to be available pan India.