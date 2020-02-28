Vivo unveils its concept smartphone APEX 2020

Leave your prints behind boldly
Mumbai, February 28 Chinese smartphone maker Vivo today unveiled the third-generation of its APEX concept smartphone the APEX 2020.
Harry Hong, General Manager of Product, Vivo said, “APEX is never a mere ‘concept’ or a glimpse of ‘imagination’. Through APEX 2020, we are proud to see Vivo’s vision come to life as a technology company that continues to push the boundaries of mobile technology, and explore what lies beyond the ordinary. It also showcases our ambition to achieve our aspirations step-by-step. Vivo will continue to put APEX’s innovative technologies into practice, allowing more consumers to be empowered by such technology.”
The phone has a 120° FullView Edgeless Display that removes side edges and bezels from the front view. It has a 6.45-inch Flexible Display screen with 2330x1080 resolution. The OS is Android 10.
The APEX 2020 60W Wireless Super FlashCharge. The brand claims that it can charge the phone’s 2000mAh battery in just 20 minutes. The phone is equipped with a 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
A 16MP 5x-7.5x camera at the rear with ‘Continuous Optical Zoom’ along with a 48MP Gimbal. The “invisible” 16MP front camera presents a Super Unibody design with no openings and expands the internal space.
The front camera also features a 4-in-1 super-pixel photosensitive chip.
APEX 2020 is also equipped with 3rd Generation Screen SoundCasting Technology, Instant Photobomb Removal and Voice Tracking Auto-Focus.
The phone comes in black and white colours.
