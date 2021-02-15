Vivo X50 users receive FuntouchOS 11 update based on Android 11

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Vivo X50 users are now receiving the latest FuntouchOS 11 update based on Android 11, according to reports.
Vivo’s FuntouchOS 11 update for its X50 smartphone is currently under a greyscale test with only a few users receiving the update.
First spotted by PiunikaWeb, the FuntouchOS India team, responding to user queries about the latest update, wrote on Twitter, “It is under the greyscale test, only a few of customers can detect the update now.”
The smartphone brand had announced a list of smartphones on its current lineup that will be receiving the OS update back in January. The update was to be rolled out for Vivo X50 at the end of January. However, it was delayed for unknown reasons, as per a Gadgets360 report. Vivo now seems to be rolling out the software update.
It has not yet updated the changelog for the Vivo X50 yet.
The brand had entered the premium smartphone market in India last year with the launch of its flagship X50 series including the X50 and X50 Pro.
While it is updating its current lineup of smartphones to the latest software, Vivo is expected to launch its latest flagship, the Vivo X60 Series in India soon, as per reports.
