VMate launches ‘Myth Buster’ to spread corona-related information issued by WHO

Short video app VMate has decided to bust myths that are doing rounds on various social media platforms about the coronavirus with its new initiative.
VMate has now launched a dedicated profile to help users get corona-related information that is confirmed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), as per the company’s official release.
The company noted that the profile caters to the information in an animated form, and it is available in Hindi. The profile has been titled ‘Myth Buster’, in accordance with its purpose.
The idea behind the profile is to check the spread of coronavirus and stop rumors that are going viral on social media platforms, and give relevant and correct information to the users.
Some of the facts that have been presented through videos in the profile include: hot and humid climate do not prevent the spread of coronavirus; there is no evidence to substantiate the claim that consumption of garlic can help prevent coronavirus; people from all age groups are susceptible to coronavirus; antibiotics do not act as a safeguard against the virus; breathing exercise cannot be helpful in the diagnosis of the virus; rinsing nose repeatedly is no safeguard against the virus.
The facts furnished on the profile have been designed in a Q&A format with illustrations. In each of the videos, the text has been read out in the audio format. There is also an option for users to share videos on different social media and instant messaging platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
VMate mentioned that it had roped in some reputed doctors who not just busted myths, but also guided people on the ‘Dos and Don’ts’ in the prevailing crisis due to novel coronavirus.
Recently, the app had launched the VMate Corona Anthem. The anthem urged people to adhere to the practice of namaste, wash hands repeatedly and use masks. It asserted that Indians would emerge as winners in the ongoing war against coronavirus.
The song was sung and composed by Bollywood singer and composer Advait Nemlekar.
The short video app platform said that it is running a #21DaysChallenge, where users are given a challenge each day with an intention of keeping them confined in their homes and maintain a positive frame of mind.
The app has also launched three games — a Super Mario-themed game, a quiz and a ‘kill Corona with Mask’ sticker.
In the Mario-based game, the flowers and the mushrooms have been replaced with sanitizers and masks while the Mario has been replaced with a tweaked version of the VMate mascot, Vivi, who holds an anti-corona flag to turn into an anti-corona mascot.
