Voda Idea offers to set off tax refunds against AGR dues

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Vodafone Idea has offered to partially settle its upcoming AGR dues against income -tax refunds.
According to sources, Vodafone Idea is yet to receive I-T refunds of ₹6,800 crore besides some GST export-related refunds. These are not related to the retrospective tax on Vodafone Plc.
The operator is to pay AGR dues of around ₹7,500 crore by March 2022. “At the time of the merger (between Vodafone and Idea), we had got tax refunds of about ₹8,300 crore. Out of that, till date, we have received about ₹1,500 crore and there is another ₹6,800 crore to be received. We also have some GST-related refunds. We are hoping that there will be a net settlement,” said a source.
Experts suggest that fast-tracking of these refunds before the March deadline for the annual AGR payment could help the company to survive for another 12-18 months.
Vodafone Idea has been scrounging for money to meet the upcoming spectrum payments as well as annual AGR dues for FY23 and warned that without government intervention it is likely to face a financial collapse by the next fiscal year.
Vodafone Idea has also not been able to raise funds from investors to pay off the dues. Vodafone Plc and Aditya Birla Group have decided to not infuse any more equity into the loss-making telecom venture, which means that without fresh cash infusion from external investors or a financial package from the government, the operator may default on its payments.
“The Supreme Court's decision to not recompute AGR dues means that Vodafone Idea is running out of options,” a telecom analyst told BusinessLine on conditions of anonymity. “The government can be flexible by setting off tax refunds pending against Vodafone Idea’s upcoming AGR dues” he said.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...