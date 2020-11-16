Info-tech

Vodafone confirms guidance after resilient H1

Reuters London | Updated on November 16, 2020 Published on November 16, 2020

Adjusted earnings fell 1.9% to €7 billion on a 2.3% drop in group revenue to €21.4 billion

Vodafone Group, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance after a “resilient” first-half (H1), despite underlying momentum being obscured by the impact of Covid-19.

The company said on Monday its adjusted earnings fell by 1.9 per cent to €7 billion on a 2.3 per cent drop in group revenue to €21.4 billion as the pandemic impacted roaming revenue and lower handset sales.

