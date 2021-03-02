Vodafone Idea acquires spectrum in five circles

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has acquired spectrum in five circles that will enhance 4G coverage and capacity, and offer superior digital services.

“VIL has entered this auction holding the largest quantum of the spectrum with a very small fraction, which was administratively allocated and used for GSM services, coming up for renewal. We have used this opportunity to optimise spectrum holding post-merger to create further efficiencies in few circles,” VIL said in a statement.

However, the company did not specify the exact quantum of the spectrum it acquired. It did not also divulge any financial details.

In the new few years, the industry readies to deploy 5G technology with India specific use cases. We are hopeful that a large quantum of spectrum in globally harmonised bands will be available to operators in the future, and it would be at fair prices that allow operators to have the ability to rapidly roll out networks, it added.

