Vodafone Idea appoints Shabnam Syed as EVP of post-paid marketing

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has appointed Shabnam Syed as executive vice president of post-paid marketing.
“We’re delighted to welcome Shabnam Syed at VIL as EVP Post Paid Marketing. Shabnam Syed brings wide experience across varied industry segments which will help us curate products and services for our post paid customer base. Prior to VIL, she was VP–Marketing and Ecommerce at Go Air,” VIL said in a LinkedIn post.
Syed has more than 20 years experience in marketing strategy, digital marketing and Analytics and brand management among others.
READ THE STORY: Vodafone Idea names Reema Jain Chief Digital Officer
Earlier in May, VIL appointed Reema Jain as Chief Digital Officer. She joins the telecom operator from Unilever, where she was the head of IT.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...