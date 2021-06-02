Vodafone Idea appoints Shabnam Syed as EVP of post-paid marketing

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has appointed Shabnam Syed as executive vice president of post-paid marketing.

“We’re delighted to welcome Shabnam Syed at VIL as EVP Post Paid Marketing. Shabnam Syed brings wide experience across varied industry segments which will help us curate products and services for our post paid customer base. Prior to VIL, she was VP–Marketing and Ecommerce at Go Air,” VIL said in a LinkedIn post.

Syed has more than 20 years experience in marketing strategy, digital marketing and Analytics and brand management among others.

Earlier in May, VIL appointed Reema Jain as Chief Digital Officer. She joins the telecom operator from Unilever, where she was the head of IT.