Info-tech

Vodafone Idea appoints Shabnam Syed as EVP of post-paid marketing

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 02, 2021

Syed will help curate products and services for our customers, said VIL

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has appointed Shabnam Syed as executive vice president of post-paid marketing.

“We’re delighted to welcome Shabnam Syed at VIL as EVP Post Paid Marketing. Shabnam Syed brings wide experience across varied industry segments which will help us curate products and services for our post paid customer base. Prior to VIL, she was VP–Marketing and Ecommerce at Go Air,” VIL said in a LinkedIn post.

Syed has more than 20 years experience in marketing strategy, digital marketing and Analytics and brand management among others.

READ THE STORY: Vodafone Idea names Reema Jain Chief Digital Officer

Earlier in May, VIL appointed Reema Jain as Chief Digital Officer. She joins the telecom operator from Unilever, where she was the head of IT.

Published on June 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Vodafone Idea Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.