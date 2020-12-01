Vodafone Idea hikes prices of two plans by ₹50

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
In a precursor to an impending tariff hike in the telecom sector, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), which provides telecom services under the brand ‘Vi’, has hiked prices of two of its post-paid plans by ₹50.
VIL has hiked prices of two of its post-paid plans - ₹598 and ₹749 – that were launched under the RED family plans. The two plans support multiple users sharing a single post-paid plan, with the ₹598 was designed for two connections and ₹749 plan for three connections.
The new plans are now priced at ₹649 and ₹799, and under the former, the company provides unlimited voice calls, up to 80GB data and 100 SMS per month, while the latter (₹799 plan) offers up to 120GB of data and supports up to three connections.
The telecom industry has been mulling of a tariff hike for some time now, to strengthen its balance sheet that was impacted by intense competition, heavy capex incurred for network expansion and Adjusted Gross Revenue liabilities.
