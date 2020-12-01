Info-tech

Vodafone Idea hikes prices of two plans by ₹50

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

The revised RED family plans are now priced at ₹649 and ₹799.

In a precursor to an impending tariff hike in the telecom sector, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), which provides telecom services under the brand ‘Vi’, has hiked prices of two of its post-paid plans by ₹50.

VIL has hiked prices of two of its post-paid plans - ₹598 and ₹749 – that were launched under the RED family plans. The two plans support multiple users sharing a single post-paid plan, with the ₹598 was designed for two connections and ₹749 plan for three connections.

The new plans are now priced at ₹649 and ₹799, and under the former, the company provides unlimited voice calls, up to 80GB data and 100 SMS per month, while the latter (₹799 plan) offers up to 120GB of data and supports up to three connections.

The telecom industry has been mulling of a tariff hike for some time now, to strengthen its balance sheet that was impacted by intense competition, heavy capex incurred for network expansion and Adjusted Gross Revenue liabilities.

Vodafone Idea Ltd
