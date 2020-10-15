Vodafone Idea network down in parts of Maharashtra

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Vodafone Idea users in Maharashtra took to Twitter on Thursday morning complaining of connectivity issues.
Users in parts of Maharashtra, primarily Pune, complained of network issues with their Vodafone Idea number.
“No network signal on Vi since last night. Just spoke to the customer care and the person informed there is outage in Maharashtra due to yesterday’s rain and it may take 6 more hours to fix it,” tweeted a Vi user.
“@Pune.anyone else facing network issues with #VodafoneIdea #pune There’s absolutely no network,” tweeted another user.
“@VodaIdea_NEWS there is no mobile network since yesterday night.. Not able to contact customer care too... Can you update what is the issue... #VodafoneIdea,” wrote a user.
Users in Nashik and Nagpur also posted similar messages on the microblogging platform.
Vodafone Idea, addressing these tweets stated that this was a “temporary issue”. The exact issue is yet to be determined.
“Hi! This is a temporary issue, our team is working on it to ensure seamless network connectivity. Please allow us some time to get this sorted,” Vi Customer Care tweeted from its official account.
According to Down Detector India, customers are facing issues with voice calls and mobile internet.
The issue will take approximately three hours to be resolved, Vi Customer Care informed in a tweet.
