Vodafone Idea partners Red Hat, TCS in the fight against Jio, Airtel

Vodafone Idea seems to be going on a technology purchase spree, signing two significant deals over the past few days in a bid to better its consumer experience.
The operator, which is fighting Reliance Jio and Airtel in a highly competitive telecom market, will use a range of solutions from Red Hat, Inc., to transform its distributed network data centres to open standards. Vodafone Idea has also announced an agreement with Indian software services major TCS, to extend their decade-long strategic partnership for a further five years.
Through the deal with Red Hat, Vodafone Idea will be rapidly transforming its 100+ data centres across a “Universal Cloud”, where a shared software platform is capable of running multiple workloads e.g. Network, IT and third party applications across its distributed cloud locations. Red Hat OpenStack Platform is enabling VIL to design efficient pods, which can be geographically distributed and taken closer to the end- users, helping to reduce latency and enable an optimal user experience. VIL will be able to deliver actionable insights to its enterprise users, and help them potentially create a competitive advantage.
Marshal Correia, Vice-President and General Manager, Red Hat India, said, “By adopting a more agile, DevOps-centered workflow based on Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technologies, VIL customers can more quickly adapt to changing market conditions.”
Vodafone Idea is adopting the latest technologies for customer experience enhancement, as it undertakes the world’s largest network integration in India. TCS will leverage its deep contextual knowledge of Vodafone Idea’s business, its expertise in analytics and AI to further personalise the end-customer experience and improve customer acquisition. Additionally, TCS will work on bringing integration synergies in Vodafone’s and Idea’s systems to strengthen operational effectiveness and enable faster revenue realisation.
“Our Business 4.0™ framework will help VIL leverage the power of digital technologies to strengthen their customer base, and streamline their operations to support continuous innovation,” said Ujjwal Mathur, Country Head, TCS India.
