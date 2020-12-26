Vodafone Idea refarms 3G spectrum in Mumbai circle to offer 4G services

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under the 'Vi' brand, has refarmed its entire 3G spectrum in Mumbai circle to offer 4G services.

The company had earlier shutdown its 3G services across the country, but will continue to provide 2G and 4G services.

“The network augmentation initiative was mandated to offer our customers an enhanced 4G data experience to complement their data demand. Supplementing the existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 2100 MHz layer has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in Mumbai,” VIL Operations Director (Mumbai) Rajendra Chourasia said.

The operator deployed additional 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band across all its sites in Mumbai circle, which will provide higher download, upload speeds and better indoor coverage. The refarming will also enable VIL provide wider coverage and stronger traffic carriage capacity in Mumbai, the company said in a statement.