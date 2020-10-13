Vodafone Idea selects IBM to implement Big Data platform

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has selected IBM Services to help it implement a Big Data platform on open source Hadoop framework. IBM has been a strategic IT partner to VIL for more than a decade.

As a part of the implementation, IBM will be responsible for program management, consulting, system integration, infrastructure services, application operations and maintenance support. Additionally, IBM is helping in enhancing network security.

Advanced data mining

The IBM team’s expertise is integral to supporting VIL achieve a reduction in the overall cost of data analytics. The insights from advanced data mining are empowering employees and partners in faster decision making and elevating the omnichannel, digital-first experience, for end customers, VIL said in a statement.

“With the successful completion of the world’s largest integration in record time, we have embarked on a journey equipped with augmented data insights to help millions of our customers with customised and faster service launches. VIL has set up world-class network with largest spectrum portfolio, huge capacity and deployed many principles of 5G architecture that has helped us transform into a future-fit, digital network for the changing customer needs,” Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer at VIL, said.

“Along with IBM, we have implemented many first-of-kind projects and the Big Data and analytics engagement is one such initiative. The open source approach has helped us in modernising infrastructure and network experience, helping our people and partners in quicker business decision making. The power of data will help transform our cloud and AI journey in the future,” he added.

The implementation builds on IBM’s existing work to advance VIL’s hybrid cloud transformation using open technologies. This includes an agreement earlier this year to deliver its Open Universal Cloud with IBM and Red Hat to accelerate network and IT modernisation.

With the world’s largest IT and network integration, VIL has a need for large-scale data transformation with a focus on architecture modernisation, open-source adoption and using predictive analytics for data modernisation.

Hybrid cloud journey

“The modernised and future-ready data platform is helping VIL get daily actionable insights to make strategic and operational level decisions effectively. IBM and VIL team worked together in challenging times of Covid-19 lockdown to seamlessly execute a complex and enterprise-wide deployment remotely. The engagement will help VIL further lay the foundations for accelerating its hybrid cloud journey,” Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/South Asia, said.

By partnering in this implementation, IBM is helping VIL transform the way data is optimised and delivered to partners, employees and internal systems. Fragmented, siloed data can now be streamlined for seamless data availability.