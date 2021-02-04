Vodafone Idea starts spectrum re-farming in Kerala; to offer 4G services

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under the ‘Vi’ brand, has started re-farming of 3G spectrum in Kerala to offer 4G services. This is much in line with its initiatives earlier across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi & NCR and Gujarat circles.
VIL, which had earlier shut down its 3G services across the country, will continue to provide 2G and 4G services across all these circles. The company has started informing its subscribers in Kerala via SMS of the re-farming, stating it is upgrading the network to 4G-only to provide “seamless connectivity and high-speed data experience”.
The operator would deploy 5 MHz of 2,100 MHz spectrum in the circles where it is a re-farming spectrum, which will enable customers to get higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage. The re-farming will also help VIL provide wider coverage and stronger traffic carriage capacity across the southern state.
When contacted, a company spokesperson confirmed the development.
