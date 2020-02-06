Vodafone Idea to consolidate postpaid subscribers under a single brand

Vodafone Idea Limited has announced that all its postpaid products and services will be exclusively offered to customers under the Vodafone RED brand.

Following the merger between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, post-paid subscribers were being offered services under two different brands.

Starting with Mumbai, this initiative will be rolled out in a phased manner to cover all circles over the next few months. Accordingly, Vodafone RED postpaid plans will be available to customers in all stores and digital channels of both Vodafone and Idea brands.

While all new postpaid customers will be on-boarded directly to Vodafone RED plans as per their usage and preference, all existing customers of Idea Nirvana, the postpaid offering under the Idea brand, will be migrated to similar Vodafone RED plans.

The change is applicable to enterprise Idea postpaid customers as well.

Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea said, “We are taking the theme of one company, one network forward by consolidating our postpaid offerings under the Vodafone RED brand."

Prepaid products will continue to be offered by both Vodafone and Idea brands across all circles via respective retail and digital channels, enabling customers to enjoy a rich portfolio of services and benefits under their preferred brand.

Critical outlook

This comes even as UK-headquartered Vodafone Group said on Wednesday that the outlook for its joint venture in India, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), remains critical.

“The outlook for VIL remains critical. VIL is actively seeking various forms of relief from the Indian Government to ensure that the rate and level of payments it makes to the Indian Government is sustainable and it can meet its other commitments as they fall due,” Vodafone Group said in its third quarter earnings statement.