Vodafone’s Pug is back urging people to stay at home

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Mumbai, April 10
Vodafone Idea’s mascot, the pug named ‘Cheeka’, and the adorable ZooZoos, advertisement characters played by humans in body suits, are back. The pug, which first appeared in 2003 for a Vodafone Idea (then Hutch) commercial, is now back urging people to “Stay Home. Stay Safe”.
In the latest online campaign, which uses an earlier footage (stock footage), Cheeka is running back to his kennel and stays put. The message to stay safe during the lockdown period, also urges subscribers to stay connected with Vodafone.
In the earlier campaigns, the legendary pug, which made Hutch a household name, followed his little master (a boy) religiously across the countryside, a football field and back home. This was to signify that the operator’s network followed the user everywhere.
The campaign was first conceptualised by Ogilvy & Mather India.
Cheeka continued to be associated with the operators for the past 17 years, despite Hutch changing name to Vodafone India in 2007 and later to Vodafone Idea in August 2018. Hutch’s name followed its acquisition by Vodafone and later the company’s merger with Idea Cellular. However, over this period of time, his little master has disappeared, even though in 2018 a campaign had shown a grow-up little master.
While the Pug had appeared intermittently over the years, it was last seen in January 2018 (then after a near two-year hiatus), promoting Vodafone India’s 4G services.
ZooZoos
Vodafone’s adorable ZooZoos are also back, mainly promoting the operator’s services on micro blogging site Twitter. Zoozoos were also conceptualised by Ogilvy & Mather.
ZooZoos, first launched in 2009, are back enticing users to download Vodafone App while staying at home.
This time, they are promoting bill payments, recharging using the app, learning, working out from home and promoting the company’s entertainment content among others.
Vodafone also refreshes its iconic ZooZoos, bringing them back in 2013 and they generally pop up during the Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons.
ALSO READ: ‘Cheeka the pug’ is back following Vodafone
ALSO READ: Vodafone brings ZooZoos back to promote MyVodafone app
ALSO READ: The march of the Zoozoos
//ENDs//
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...