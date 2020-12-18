We believe users should have choice: Apple CEO responds to Facebook’s criticism

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday responded to Facebook’s criticism of iOS 14’s new privacy features stating that the features were meant to give users the choice over how their data is collected and used.
“We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first,” the Apple CEO wrote on Twitter.
Cook’s tweet was in response to Facebook’s pushback against the new iOS 14’s new privacy features.
Facebook earlier this week had criticised Apple’s new rules with full-page ads that ran in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other national newspapers.
“Apple’s new iOS 14 policy will have a harmful impact on many small businesses that are struggling to stay afloat and on the free internet that we all rely on more than ever,” wrote Dan Levy, VP Ads and Business Products in a blog post.
Apple had announced a range of new privacy features for its latest operating system. The tech giant is planning to make changes to iOS 14 early next year. The new features will require the developer to ask for permission from users to gather data and track their data across mobile apps and websites on an iPhone or iPad.
Cook, with his tweet also shared a snippet of how the notification will look. The pop-up notification, shown in the screenshot read, “Allow “Facebook” to track your activity across other companies and apps?” followed by details about how the data is being used by Facebook.
Facebook’s criticism comes shortly after Apple went live with its “nutrition label” feature for apps across all its app stores. The label will help users understand the types of information that is being collected from them within the app along with where and how it is being used by third-parties at a glance. Developers are required to provide detailed privacy information for the label and will need to timely update the same.
