 We will replicate the IT-ITeS story in data centre and software products space: STPI D-G

The Software Technology Parks of India, which catalysed the growth of IT and IT-enabled services, hopes to replicate the model in the data centre and software products space. The STPI has begun consultation with the stakeholders to drive growth in these two areas by removing any roadblocks.

“India has potential to become a data centre hub for the Asia-Pacific region. We will talk to the industry players, identify the roadblocks and remove them,” STPI Director-General Arvind Kumar told BusinessLine.

“The STPI played a good role three decades ago by removing the issues like connectivity to pave the way for the growth of IT and ITES industry. We will help the industry to expand to tier-II and -III cities and address the challenges like availability of quality manpower there,” he said.

Data centres

The country has a good scope to become a data centre hub for the Asia-Pacific region. “We are located strategically. We will provide an enabling environment, including the possibility of offering a PLI-like support,” he said.

He said the government was in the process of formulating a policy for data centres. “The STPI will be the implementation agency for the policy. We have done a consultation with the industry players in Chennai,” he said adding that the STPI will enable the products space reached the same heights that the services industry achieved in the last 25 years.

A consultation meeting with industry players would be held shortly in Bengaluru or Delhi to discuss the pain points, if any, and measures to remove them.

In the products space, the STPI sees a huge scope in fintech, healthcare and in deep tech areas like Blockchain.

He said the STPI had already established about 20 Centres for Entrepreneurship to promote research and development in specific domains. “Located in different cities, these centres helped the local experts to work on products in technologies like IoT and Blockchain,” he said.

Growth outlook

Stating that the IT industry grew significantly despite the pandemic, he said that the industry would grow in double digits in the current financial year. “We expect the same momentum to continue this year,” he said.

The growth will predominantly come from technologies and services around areas such as fintech, healthcare and newer technologies like Blockchain.