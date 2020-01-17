Wequity, a collaborative to promote women techies, launched in Bengaluru

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Worthy of an Android user’s wrist
Wequity, a social impact company that drives gender equity for women in technology, was launched in Bengaluru on Friday.
The company is founded by women-in-tech stalwart Geetha Kannan along with seasoned tech professionals Divya Ravindranath and Abhinaya S Rao as founding team members.
Wequity has a core digital platform and supporting in-person services that aim to deliver the best of networks, knowledge and growth resources to all women in tech seeking to grow in the technology space, as well as all the enterprises that intend to enable them.
“The digital platform is our flagship product, which is a one-stop solution for women in tech and tech organisations that intend to enable them. The top three reasons for launching Wequity are to create learning resources for women in tech, create a platform for networking with the technology community both online and offline and to create a network of mentors” said Geetha Kannan, founder and CEO, Wequity.
As a first in the country, Wequity has instituted a set of five unique awards dedicated to women in technology, called Wequity Awards. Nominations are underway and can be applied at http://wequity.tech/home/apply.
Wequity.tech seeks to provide a safe, secure space for women to learn, network, explore, teach, mentor and grow through a community driven, self-sustaining model. The platform is only for women, technology organisations and ecosystem collaborators. It is member-driven and offers a first level free service with subsequent staged membership options.
The five Wequity awards include three for technical categories — Tech Beacon Award for a female technology leader who has influenced through outstanding tech contributions, Tech Exemplar Award for a female technologist with significant achievements and potential in her area of technical expertise, Techinist Award for female tech expert who has one or more technical patents through her innovative work. The other two awards include The Equaliser for male sponsors (business or tech) whose voice and work has progressed women in technology, and the Solidarity Idol for a female ally (business or tech) who goes out of her way to support women technologists to grow.
