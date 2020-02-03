WeWork appoints Sandeep Mathrani as new CEO 

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
WeWork appointed Indian-American executive, Sandeep Mathrani, as the company’s new chairman on Sunday.
“WeWork (or “the Company”) today announced that Sandeep Mathrani will join the Company as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective February 18, 2020,” WeWork said in the official release.
Mathrani will be replacing co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham and will report to Marcelo Claure, a SoftBank operating chief who was appointed as the executive chairman of WeWork back in October 2019.
Mathrani, who was previously the CEO of real estate company Brookfield Properties’ retail division, holds a strong portfolio in real estate. He also serves on the executive board and the board of trustees for the International Council of Shopping Centers, the executive board and 2019 chair of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, apart from being on the board of directors for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
The new shift in leadership is testament to WeWork’s strategy of moving away from co-founder and prior CEO, Adam Neumann’s vision of being bullish on technology for the company’s growth, rather than focusing on its real estate aspect.
“Mathrani brings to WeWork extensive leadership experience in real estate, with a proven track record of transforming companies and driving meaningful growth to create value for stakeholders. Mathrani’s deep real estate experience and skills are highly complementary with those of Claure,” the company’s official press statement read.
This shift is in light of WeWork’s botched IPO attempt back in September, which led to a major dip in its valuation and the removal of its then CEO, Neumann.
WeWork had filed for IPO back in August 2019. The offer was botched due to the scepticism of public investors in light of the company’s spiralling losses and media reports of Neumann’s unflattering leadership and policies for the company.
According to a Business Insider report, the company had incurred a loss of $690 million on $1.5 billion in revenue within the first six months of 2019.
Private valuation of the company stood at $47 billion before the IPO. The company’s valuation had dropped to less than $10 billion post IPO, according to media reports.
According to a TechCrunch report, SoftBank has made a commitment of $18.5 billion till date to rescue WeWork, gaining more control in the company’s overall operations.
WeWork has planned to recapitalise the business and access over $2.5 billion in liquidity to execute its five-year growth plans. Furthermore, the company also aims to become profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis by 2021 and achieve positive free cash flow in 2022.
Despite WeWork’s losses in America, WeWork India, a JV between the WeWork brand and Embassy Group, owned by Indian real-estate billionaire Jitendra Virwani, has been faring well, according to previous reports. The Embassy group holds about 90 per cent of the share in the JV.
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
SBI (₹302.6)Last week, the stock of SBI declined and breached an important support at ₹310. The price broke ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...