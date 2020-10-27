WFH can bring down social disparities: Michael Dell

Samsung Tab A7: Affordable Android tablet that works well
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
Michael Dell, founder, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, has said that work-from-home (WFH) can result in a distributed workforce globally and address social disparities.
Speaking at the Dell Technologies World event, Dell said that with WFH, there is a chance to build a highly distributed workforce. “People have asked for years, what happens if everyone works from home. Well, now we are finding out. The more we can virtualise travel, interaction, collaboration, communication, the more we become sustainable and productive,” he said.
Also read: PC shipments up 13% in Q3; breaks 10-year record: Report
Looking at the challenges that exist in society and in the world today, we didn’t invent the goals for the specific challenges of 2020, and we are redoubling our efforts around sustainability, around inclusion, diversity and equity, transforming lives, he added.
Many companies across the world are in the process of getting a huge chunk of their workforce to work from remote locations in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. This has pushed up demand for technology — from PCs to cloud software to support WFH.
Also read: Dell focussing on ‘future-ready commercial PCs’
Dell said that there is a rise in demand for this and organisations around the world, reflecting on the last eight months, have said technology is the only thing that’s worked, keeping their businesses going. “And so they’re investing faster and accelerating those digital investments,” he said.
Dell pointed to cases such as banking and financial services giant ING Group, for which Dell powered a digital banking initiative for 38 million customer and 55,000 employees; Honeywell, which it helped retool manufacturing to make N95 masks and hand sanitisers, as some instances where tech uptake has increased. He also cited the example of University of Texas in Austin, where the Texas Advanced Computing Center was put to work doing genetic analysis and sequencing in the race to develop vaccines and a cure, and the Texas government, which moved 10,000 employees to WFH for the very first time and needed to bolster its analytics to ensure public health officials had real time data.
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512251240 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short term view can sell the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Following a sharp rally ...
After the recent price rise, not much activities seen in domestic rates in 2020
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...